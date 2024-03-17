Insider Selling: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) CEO Sells $2,982,777.75 in Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,982,777.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

