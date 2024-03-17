Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $433,500.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

