Insider Selling: Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) EVP Sells $3,886,413.44 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OVV opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

