Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,593,450.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $4,574,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $4,400,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total transaction of $4,211,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $4,329,300.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $294.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,005,454,000 after buying an additional 1,240,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.