Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 2.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

