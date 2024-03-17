Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $31,069,842.70 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 683,889,210 shares in the company, valued at $112,027,891,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $32,008,120.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30.

On Monday, March 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30.

On Friday, March 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $31,803,464.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total value of $31,936,003.50.

On Friday, February 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $32,076,338.70.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $31,279,156.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average of $152.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

