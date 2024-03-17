Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $572,302.90 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.