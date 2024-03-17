Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $361,499.72 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Nicholas Daffan sold 25 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.48, for a total transaction of $5,887.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.52 and a 1-year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,762,000 after buying an additional 1,860,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $374,530,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

