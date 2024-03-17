Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. Insperity has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

