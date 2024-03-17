Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (IINN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IINN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.