Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $107.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

