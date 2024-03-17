Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 605 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,955. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

