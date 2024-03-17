Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $321.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $328.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.47.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

