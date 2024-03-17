Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

