Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $422.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.