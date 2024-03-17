Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $298,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

