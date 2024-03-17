Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.18. The stock has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

