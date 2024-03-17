Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock valued at $781,390,056. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

