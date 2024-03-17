Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,561 shares of company stock worth $22,913,351. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 213.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

