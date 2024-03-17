Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $56.12 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

