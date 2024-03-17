Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $515.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $506.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.62. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $354.83 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

