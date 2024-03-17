Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 241 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $754.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $708.78 and a 200 day moving average of $625.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

