Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 315 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after buying an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

KLAC stock opened at $683.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $638.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.58.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

