Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 680 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $238.94 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.