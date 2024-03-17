Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,413.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,392.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,569.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,290.43.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

