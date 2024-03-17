International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Update

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THM stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

