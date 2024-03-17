Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.93. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.08.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

