inTEST (INTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 18th.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of INTT opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. inTEST has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 238.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 562,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 105.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 101,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

