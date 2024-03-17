Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

PWC opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.