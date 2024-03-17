Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

KBWP opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $78.16 and a twelve month high of $104.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

