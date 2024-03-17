Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
IESVF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.
About Invinity Energy Systems
