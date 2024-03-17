Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 2,013,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,241,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

