iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.89. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iPower by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

