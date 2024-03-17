IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Free Report) was down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

IQ Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

Institutional Trading of IQ Real Return ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 378.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period.

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

