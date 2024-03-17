iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

