iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $40.31. 550,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 161,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

