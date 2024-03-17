iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Lifted by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

