iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 35,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 69,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.