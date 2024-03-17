iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.05 and last traded at $105.05. Approximately 882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.61.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average is $95.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,895,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,683,000.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

