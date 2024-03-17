iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.