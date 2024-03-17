iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after buying an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

