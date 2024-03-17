iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Update

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 827,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 643,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iSun by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 551,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iSun by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iSun during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

iSun Price Performance

ISUN opened at $0.18 on Friday. iSun has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.06.

About iSun

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

