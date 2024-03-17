J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.
J.W. Mays Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of J.W. Mays stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.65 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J.W. Mays has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $56.12.
In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.89 per share, for a total transaction of $153,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 709,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,118,141.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
