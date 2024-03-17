Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JWEL has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.47.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.6 %

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$34.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.03%.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.