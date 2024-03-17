Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.34 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

