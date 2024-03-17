Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

