Jeffrey Pribor Sells 16,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $825,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,850.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,279,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,642 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after buying an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Recommended Stories

