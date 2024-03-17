Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the February 14th total of 1,816,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Jervois Global has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

