JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

