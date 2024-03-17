Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Announces Earnings Results

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Price Performance

JSDA stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Jones Soda has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

