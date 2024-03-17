Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Announces Earnings Results

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.
Jones Soda Price Performance
JSDA stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Jones Soda has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
